New camera trial to crackdown on fly-tipping in Peterborough to begin next month

The three-month trial has been recommended by the City Council’s Cabinet Member for Waste, Street Scene and the Environment and is due to start to March 1 and run until May 31- with the option to extend to 31 March 2023.

It is aimed at tackling the growing issue fly-tipping and its negative impact on communities, along with its associated risks and costs to residents.

Peterborough City Council is responsible for the enforcement of fly-tipping offences across the city. During 2021, there were 9,827 incidents reported to the council.

Many of these offences were undertaken by individuals using vehicles to transport and dump their waste at different hot spot locations. Although the council has a zero-tolerance approach to fly tipping, offenders often go unpunished due to lack of evidence or witnesses to the offence.

The cameras will be installed, operated and monitored by Enfortis Limited, a company with a proven track record working in partnership with other local authorities to significantly reduce fly-tipping at targeted locations. Enfortis will also be responsible for the enforcement of Fixed Penalty Notices (FPNs) for the drivers of vehicles caught fly-tipping.

The trial will be at no cost to the council, as payments from FPNs will be used to cover Fortis’ costs of deploying and monitoring the cameras and issuing the FPNs.

Councillor Nigel Simons, Cabinet Member for Waste, Street Scene and the Environment, said: “Fly-tipping significantly impacts local communities, blighting our neighbourhoods and rural communities, placing a significant financial burden on the council (or landowner where waste is tipped on private land).

“In addition to its impact on the quality of life of residents and the environment, it has huge knock-on effects on our local Fire & Rescue Service, Police, and organisations such as Cross Keys Homes.

“Working in partnership with officers from our Prevention and Enforcement Services, this trial with EnFortis will allow the council to make use of the latest AI technology to help combat fly tipping at hot spot locations.

“If the offence is serious enough to meet appropriate thresholds, it will enable offenders to go straight to prosecution, sending a clear message to those who choose to break the law.”

Residents who choose to not use the council’s bulky waste collection service, have been reminded by the council that they should only hire individuals or companies who have a waste disposal licence.

If you have paid an unlicensed business to collect waste and the waste gets dumped and traced back to you, then the law states that the waste is your responsibility, and you can be prosecuted ending up with a heavy fine.

Residents have also been recommended to note the following advice when hiring individuals or companies to dispose of waste:

- Ask to see their waste carriers’ licence - you can check to see if they are registered waste carriers by searching the Environment Agency’s public register of waste carriers online or by phoning them on 03708 506 506.

- Record the registration number of any vehicle used to transport your waste.

- Always ask for a proper invoice or receipt.

- Don’t be afraid to ask questions - always ask exactly what is going to happen to your waste and seek evidence that it is going to be disposed of correctly. To report fly-tipping, visit: https://www.peterborough.gov.uk/residents/saferpeterborough/fly-tipping-and-littering. or call: 01733 747474.