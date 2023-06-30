Plans are in the works for a new bus service to serve the Peterborough Gateway development at Alwalton Hill, close to the A605.

The manufacturing park is now full and is estimated to be creating around 3000 jobs.

For this reason, Roxhill Peterborough Ltd has submitted a planning application for a new bus stop at Forli Strada.

One of the factories at Peterborough Gateway, Alwalton Hill.

The location has been agreed with council Highways officers ahead of a proposed service which the application described as operating shortly.”

It states: “The bus shelter covers an area of under 2 sq m and will be just under 3 m in height.

“The bus shelter is required to provide shelter for people waiting for buses when a proposed bus service to Alwalton Hill starts operating shortly.

"The employment area is now fully developed with several thousand people now working on the site. There is a need for a bus service to start operating.”

A Peterborough City Council spokesperson added: “The Council is currently considering a ‘certificate of lawful development’ application for a bus shelter which has been submitted by the developers of Alwalton Hill. T

“The applicant has stated in their application that a bus service will start operating to Alwalton Hill, and is needed now that the employment area is fully developed with several thousand people now working on the site.”

The council has confirmed that Stagecoach would be running the service although the Peterborough Telegraph has not yet been able to ascertain any specifics about the planned service from the company.

