The future of a planned bingo premises in Peterborough will be decided on Friday (July 26).

Merkur Slots has had a planning application to convert the former New Golden Dragon on 551 Lincoln Road into a new adult gaming centre.

The application was opposed by North ward councillor Asim Mahmood but was passed by the city’s planning committee by a 6-2 vote in June.

The former takeaway restaurant in Lincoln Road, Peterborough.

In order for the premises to open, however, it must gain a licence from Peterborough City Council, which will meet on Friday at 1:30pm.

The licence seeks permission for the centre to open between 9am and midnight seven says a week.

If granted, the licence would allow an unlimited number of Category C bingo machines, which have a maximum pay out of £100.

A total of 20% of the overall gaming machines would be able to be Category B3 (max £500 pay out) or B4 (maximum pay out £400). There can be played 24 hours a day.

Marker Slots already operates adult gaming centres at 4 Broadway and 335 Lincoln Road.

Speaking in support of the application at the planning meeting, representative Helen Cuthbert said: “This is not a betting shop. It is a very different proposition. AGCs are where people come in to have a game of bingo principally and enjoy their pass time in convenient and safe locations.

"They do not provide the fixed offs betting terminals that are synonymous with betting shops nor do they sell alcohol.

“The customer base is far more female than in a betting shop, its around 50-50 overall between male and females.

“The vacant takeaway has not been in use since July 2023. The change of use wouldn’t impact on the existing retail provision in the centre and there are no other AGCs in the local centre. It will bring a vacant unit back to use, increasing footfall and generating linked trips.”