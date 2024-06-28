Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Councillors rejected moral arguments against gambling.

A new 24-hour slot machine and adult gaming centre has been approved in Peterborough.

The New Golden Dragon on 551 Lincoln Road will now be converted into a new premises to be operated by Merkur Slots Limited after a decision by Peterborough City Council’s Environmental Protection and Planning Committee by margin of 6-2 in a vote on Tuesday (June 4).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company already operates centres at 4 Broadway and 335 Lincoln Road.

The former takeaway restaurant in Lincoln Road, Peterborough.

North Ward representative Cllr Asim Mahmood spoke passionately against the application.

He said: “I do not agree with the recommendation of officers to approve this application. I strongly feel that this development would have an adverse impact on the local area.

We have a number of adult gaming centres within the ward and the proximity to the proposal. I don’t see the need of an additional venue. It contradicts the local plan, it would not constitute a positive development and provide sustainable growth to the area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking in support of the application, Helen Cuthbert, a representative from Merkur Slots, responded by stating: “This is not a betting shop. It is a very different proposition. AGCs are where people come in to have a game of bingo principally and enjoy their pass time in convenient and safe locations. They do not provide the fixed offs betting terminals that are synonymous with betting shops nor do they sell alcohol.

“This is reflected in the average customer stake, which is 30 or 40p. The maximum stake is £2, whereas in a betting shop that is £50.

“The customer base is far more female than in a betting shop, its around 50-50 overall between male and females.

“The vacant takeaway has not been in use since July 2023. The change of use wouldn’t impact on the existing retail provision in the centre and there are no other AGCs in the local centre. It will bring a vacant unit back to use, increasing footfall and generating linked trips.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of the decision, Cllr Wayne Fitzgerald added: “The business is a lawful business, it is not for us to judge what business they are in. I will be supporting the application.

Cllr Andrew Bond added: “We are here to make a planning decision, whether you agree with this kind of business or not, the planning policies have been sufficiently covered in the documents.

Chair Chris Harper further added: “Cllr Mahmood has stood up gallantly, as he should do for his area, but we are here as a planning committee and we make decision based on rules and low.

"Under planning, the default is yes unless you see a reason for no. Police have no problem with the development and neither do the pollution team after things were changed and the operators have put forward a management plan to keep the place safe and running correctly.