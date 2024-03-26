Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Specialist care provider Liaise has plans to create a new care home for adults with complex needs in Peterborough.

A change of use planning application has been submitted for a property in Broadway Gardens.

The new facility would include five one-bedroom assisted living units as well as communal living areas for five adults and a garden room.

The new care home has been planned close to the city centre.

Carers would be on-site 24 hours a day. A maximum of three residents would require two to one care during the day, with the remainder one to one care.

Carers will work in shifts which are typically split into 12hrs (8am-8pm & 8pm-8am), with a maximum changeover time of approximately 15 minutes. At night, all residents will only require one to one care.

Family and friends would visit on an ad hoc basis in a way not dissimilar to that of a normal family home. The residents would attend education settings or work during the week days.

Five off-street car parking spaces will be provided.

Founded in 1995, Liaise provide and operate a comprehensive range of specialist support services for people with complex needs and specialist conditions including profound multiple learning disabilities, down syndrome, autism, epilepsy and sensory impairments

The application stated: “A Liaise home allows people living with autism, learning disabilities, physical support needs or other complex care needs to live as independently as possible in their own homes, with the reassurance that extra physical and emotional support is always available.”