Merkur Slots on Lincoln Road

A new adult gaming centre, run by Merkur Slots, has been approved to open in Peterborough.

The premises will be located at 335 Lincoln Road in Millfield. The unit is currently used as a grocery store with residential premises above.

Merkur Slots already has premises at 282 Lincoln Road and on Braodway.

Merkur Slots runs 700 similar venues across Europe and is in the in the process of rebranding all of its Merkur Cashino and Cashino venues to Merkur Slots.

The company stresses that its venues should not be lumped in with betting shops due to the fact that they do not contain fixed odds betting terminals. Merkur venue machines offer low stakes ranging from 10p to a maximum of £2.

In their application, Merkur Slots said: “Our venues represent the very best in terms of exciting ‘slot gaming’

entertainment through delivering to our customers the latest in venue product and atmosphere.

"These venues are known for their highly trained teams and first-class face-to-face service.

