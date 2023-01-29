A new multi-storey development of 80 assisted living units in Hampton has been approved.

The new development has been designed by Anchor Hanover and will be located at Eagle Way/Silver Hill, on current grassland next to Serpentine Green Shopping Centre.

The 100 percent affordable housing scheme will offer 32 one-bed and 48 two-bed apartments. There will be a 60 percent (32) and 40 percent (48) split between affordable rental and shared ownership respectively.

How the development is expected to look.

Ten percent (ten) of the apartments have been designed to be wheelchair accessible

There will also be ground floor communal facilities, including a lounge, bistro, wellbeing room, treatment room, hair and beauty salon, reception room and office/staff space.

Vehicular access has been proposed from Eagle Way/Silver Hill and 46 parking spaces would be provided at the front of the building, in front of four accessible spaces and a drop-off point close to the building.

The building has been designed in a T-shape and rises to four storeys at the eastern wing and 3.5 storeys at the western wing. It drops down to 2.5 storeys to the north-west boundary

The location of the site.

Prior to the granting of approval, six objections were raised by local residents; concerns included whether there was a need for a facility of this nature in the area, whether 46 spaces would be enough to serve 80 units and the problems this cause with parking in surrounding streets, adding congestion to the road network and whether the building is too high.

The not-for-profit Anchor Hanover Group is the largest provider of specialist housing and care for older people in England.