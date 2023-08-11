A brand new 34-bedroom hotel has been planned in the centre of Peterborough.

Plans have been submitted to convert space above Westgate Galleria- along with a rooftop extension into a brand new hotel at 35 Westgate.

The ground floor retail units that are currently there and include the King Carz booking office will remain in place.

The current look of Westgate Galleria.

Each room is planned to include separate bathroom and shower facilities and the hotel would also include a “modest” reception, plant room and lined facilities.

Plans show that the rooms would vary in size from 13.4 to 25.6 square metres and would be laid out with 12 on the first floor, 11 on the second and 11 on the third (the new rooftop extension).

The extensions proposed are a single storey roof extension to the front facade, a two storey extension to the back existing flat roof and associated fire steps to the rear.

No parking would be provided.

How the building would look with the roof extension.

The application has been made by Gujjar Investments Limited- which was behind the Galleria application to create six retail units on the ground floor in 2021.

Initially plans stated that there was to be a restaurant on the first floor.

Plans state that in the design of the hotel, particular attention has been given to: The need to provide quality hotel spaces with sufficient natural light and ventilation, the need to be sympathetic to the scale and proportions of the surrounding buildings, the need to be sympathetic to the historic characteristics of the existing building and the need to ensure the form and layout of the development is functional and appropriate.

The applications states: “The proposal would result in a number of public benefits helping to support the vitality and viability of the city centre as a whole, including the re-use of vacant upper floors, the provision of visitor accommodation, and permanent new employment."