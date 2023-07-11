Nene Valley Rock Festival is to go ahead after its licence application was granted by Peterborough City Council.

The festival is to take place across four days from August 31 to September 3 on land at Nene Park.

Residents had previously raised concerns about a campsite located close to properties in Orton Wistow.

Acts Square Wild (left) and Arthur Brown (right).

Organisers, however, moved to allay fears by relocating the campsite from Lynch Farm to Horse Meadow, further away from homes, and close to the Nene Valley Railway Line.

The council has also set a limit of 58 decibels to be heard by the nearest houses to the site. Organisers have stated that the nearest residential receptors are expected to experience 50 decibels from the Heron Stage and 48 from the Swan stage.

Approximately 100 volunteers will be on hand each day to help with the smooth running of the festival for the 1000 attendees permitted each day.

The festival will run between 5:30pm and 11pm on Thursday and 11am to 11pm on Friday to Sunday with 64 bands playing classic rock, blues rock and progressive rock on three stages housed within fully covered marquees.

The proposed layout of the festival on Nene Park land.

Among the headliners will be Ten Years After- a rare opportunity to see Peterborough-born bass guitarist Colin Hodgkinson on stage.

He has played with many of the biggest names in rock, blues and jazz, including Mick Jagger, Gary Moore, Bill Wyman, Alexis Korner, Whitesnake, Jan Hammer, The Spencer Davis Group and many more.