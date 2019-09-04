Live insects ‘seen crawling on food’ at Peterborough takeaway

Have your say

Live insects were seen crawling on food at a Peterborough takeaway.

An inspection in March carried out at Balti Hut in Fitzwilliam Street highlighted a number of serious hygiene issues, leading to a zero star rating being issued by Peterborough City Council. The published report has now been received by Peterborough Telegraph after a Freedom of Information request.

It revealed:

. A bag of carrots had “numerous live insects all over them” while there were peppers in the same box which were “extremely soft and unfit for human consumption”

. A container of cooked kebab meat had been left out overnight

. Plastic chopping boards needed to be replaced

. Food in the fridges was not date labelled

. A box containing five trays of open pest pellets was in front of the wash hand basin in the kitchen

. The whole of the premises was “dirty with food debris and grease”. The equipment was also said to be the same.

The Peterborough Telegraph has attempted to contact Balti Hut for comment.