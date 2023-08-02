The operating licence of Peterborough Snooker Centre, on Lincoln Road, is to be reviewed by the council following a request by Cambridgeshire Police.

The council’s Licencing Act 2003 Sub-Committee will meet on Wednesday (July 9, 1:30pm) to determine the club’s future after police raised concerns that licence holder Mr Jawad Ismail is “not in control of the premises.”

Police have referred the snooker club due to the fact that a person working behind the bar at the club was arrested on May 31 after assisting in the dealing of cocaine between February and March.

Peterborough Snooker Club on Lincoln Road.

On June 6, during a meeting between the police, Mr Ismail and council licencing officers, the same person entered the club and officers were told by Mr Ismail that he was a long-standing friend. Mr Ismail explained that he had been dismissed from his role but was still allowed in as a patron. Officers advised the man to leave immediately.

Officers there felt that Mr Ismail “did not take immediate positive action to mitigate further offences and is allowing criminal activity to take place” and questioned whether he understands his responsibilities as licence holder.

The police have made a number of requests that should be implemented should the committee decide not to revoke the club’s licence.

These are: - searches of all patrons and staff- Everyone entering to be ID checked and an ID scanner used - SIA security to be on hand when licensable activities are taking place - The personal licence holder to be present at all licensable events - Over 18s only allowed - Drug and Child Sexual Exploitation training to be given to all staff