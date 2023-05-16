Liberal Democrats become final party to announce leadership roles in Peterborough

Cllr Christian Hogg (Fletton and Stanground) remains leader of Peterborough City Council's (PCC) Liberal Democrat group after a vote at the party’s annual meeting.

All parties have now held their annual meetings in the wake of May’s local elections, with no changes in leadership.

Cllr Wayne Fitzgerald (West) remains leader of the Conservative party, while Cllr Dennis Jones (Dogsthorpe) remains Labour leader.

Cllr Christian Hogg (left) remains Lib Dem leader, while Cllr Chris Wiggin (right) is his deputy

Cllr Nicola Day (Orton Waterville) leads the Greens, while Cllr Chris Harper (Stanground South) leads Peterborough First.

The Liberal Democrat group has also confirmed Cllr Chris Wiggin (Hampton Vale) as Cllr Hogg’s deputy, while Cllr Jade Seager (Fletton and Stanground) is group secretary.

Cllr Nick Sandford (Paston and Walton) is chair and expected to “give advice and access to over two decades of experience”, Cllr Hogg said.

Cllr Sandford, who has served on PCC since 1996, is also expected to take up the role of Mayor of Peterborough later this month.

Currently Deputy Mayor, he is tipped to take over from Cllr Alan Dowson (Labour, Fletton and Woodston) on Monday, 22nd May.

On the same date, the leader of the council – expected to be Cllr Fitzgerald – will be confirmed, as well as those holding cabinet and committee roles in the new administrative year.

The Liberal Democrats had an uneventful election this year as far as gains and losses are concerned.

The group neither gained nor lost councillors, retaining eight seats.

Next year, though, Cllr Hogg says he wants to make “significant gains”.

Speaking on election night, he said: “It’s all about framing ourselves for next year where we could be looking at three gains in wards that we currently have councillors in.”

Council elections are held in three out of every four years, when a third of councillors are elected.

The next elections are likely to be held in May next year.

Until then, other confirmed roles among PCC’s political groups are:

Conservatives

Cllr Steve Allen (Eye, Thorney and Newborough) – Deputy Leader

Cllr Andy Coles (Fletton and Woodston) – Chair

Cllr Lynne Ayres (West) – Secretary

Cllr Rylan Ray (Eye, Thorney and Newborough) – Whip

Cllr Brian Rush (Stanground South) – Treasurer

Labour

Cllr Amjad Iqbal (Central) – Deputy Leader

Cllr Mohammed Jamil (Central) – Chair

Cllr Noreen Bi (North) – Secretary

Cllr Shabina Qayyum (East)

Cllr Alison Jones (Central) – Treasurer

Peterborough First