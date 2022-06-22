Last chance to win prizes for photos showcasing the best of Peterborough and Cambridgeshire's open spaces

Ferry Meadows.

As part of the #LetsGetOutdoors campaign which is running throughout the spring and summer, local nature enthusiasts are being encouraged to send in photos of their nearby green spaces. And the best entries will feature on the new Cambs Open Space website, with the top three photos also earning rewards.

The Cambs Open Space website - https://www.cambsopenspace.co.uk/- has been created as part of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Future Parks Project. The website contains a map showcasing 200 local parks which each have their own designated page with a list of facilities and local volunteer groups.

Similarly, there is also an ‘events’ page where people can see a list of all events happening at parks across both areas. The campaign hopes to reduce loneliness by urging people to ‘find their spark in the park’, with research showing that visiting local green and natural spaces can significantly boost wellbeing.

The photo competition began on May 19 and runs until Thursday June 23, with the National Trust offering:

• A pair of tickets to Winter Lights at Anglesey Abbey

• A boat trip for four people at Wicken Fen.

Nene Park Trust is also offering a private trip on board its very own electric boat, Wyndham. This is an opportunity to take an otters-eye view of Nene Park, its thriving wildlife and inspiring landscape, for up to 12 people.

Other entries will also feature on the Cambs Open Space website and up to three runners-up will be offered a poster copy of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough GreenGround Map – showing the network of parks and open spaces in the county.

To qualify for the competition, the following criteria must be met:

• Photos must be of parks and open spaces in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough

• Please avoid any pictures which involve faces of adults and children

• Please provide a name and location of the park/open space photographed.

Photos should be sent to [email protected] with the winning entries judged by nature experts.

The Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Future Parks Project is a partnership between seven local authorities in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough and the Local Nature Partnership.