Large ‘wrap-around’ extension approved for house in Peterborough despite parking objection

Peterborough City Council’s planning committee has approved a large ‘wrap-around’ extension to a house in Mayor’s Walk, West Town.

Committee members dismissed an objection that parking in the area would be affected, though the objector failed to attend the meeting on Tuesday (April 23).

Planning officers and highways disagreed with the objection, and Nicholas Harding, Peterborough City Council head of development and construction, said: “While we take account of the objection from a neighbour, we do not consider there to be any undue effect on parking in the area as the house already has provision for two off-street parking places, and the application does not require additional spaces.

“However, this is a significant addition to a semi-detached property, with a proposed two-storey side and rear extension, and first floor single storey extension to the rear.

“It is the officers’ opinion that the loss of light and impact of the extension(s) on neighbouring properties will not be overbearing, and recommend the committee approve the application.”

Cabinet member for planning and committee member Cllr Peter Hiller (Conservative) said: “I think this particular site shows the enormous value of a site visit, which was conducted last Friday.

“On paper, this is a very large ‘wrap-around’ extension to a semi-detached house of considerable size already. This may have unduly affected our interpretation and decision had we not been to see it ourselves.

“However, the plot really is quite large and can easily accommodate the intended extension(s), so I am minded to support the planning officers in approving this application.”

Chairman Cllr Chris Harper (Conservative) agreed: “This house is already set back six metres from the footpath, and the surrounding street scene is a varied composition of two-storey detached and semi-detached properties that will be complemented by these changes.”

Councillors voted to approve the application.