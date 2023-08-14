Jobs-creating industrial development on open land in Peterborough approved
Plans for the construction of ten industrial units in Peterborough have been approved.
The new industrial development will be created at Welbeck Way. off Shrewsbury in Woodston.
The development is earmarked for a 5,525 square metres site at the end of the Welbeck Way cul de sac and is the last to be developed at the Woodston Business Centre.
It is thought the development- which was previously to house a car showroom- could provide jobs for 70 people once the units are completed.
The proposal is for the construction of three main buildings that will be divided into 10 units of sizes varying from 120 square metres to 325 square metres and with a height of 6.5 metres.
The plans also include the provision of 37 car parking spaces plus space for 10 commercial vehicles and 23 spaces for bicycles.
No objections were made against the proposal but police urged developers Barnack Estates UK and land owner Tudor Progressions to install a monitored alarm, CCTV and ensure single management of gates to the site to reduce crime.
The application states: “The proposed development will provide a high-quality industrial estate development, providing much needed purpose-designed space for small and medium-sized SME businesses. The application represents sustainable development that supports economic growth and activity.”