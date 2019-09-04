House of multiple occupation in Westwood receives planning permission despite crime fears

An application for the erection of a house of multiple occupation (HMO) has been approved.

The property at Cranfield Drive Boiler House, Quinton Garth, Westwood, will provide nine bedsitting rooms with a communal lounge and eating area.

The application was approved despite police concerns that it may have an impact on crime in the area and neighbouring properties.

Planning permission was previously rejected for six bedsits, but this was overturned on appeal.

Another application for eight bedsitting rooms was subsequently approved but planning permission is set to expire.

Nick Harding, Peterborough City Council’s head of development and construction, said: “This application was originally refused in 2015, but upon appeal was approved.

“At that time both the police and ward councillor, Ed Murphy, pointed out that these units may have a detrimental effect of crime in the area.

“However, their concerns were eventually shown to have no evidence and the applicant told any suggestion of increased crime would be allayed with proper management of the building.”

Members on the council’s planning committee agreed that developments of this nature were much needed in the area, and approval was given, but only with conditions attached that the developer put in place a solid protection program such as adequate lighting and security to safeguard the amenities of the adjoining occupiers.