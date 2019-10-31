Homeowners offered grants to reduce their energy bills and keep warm this winter

Homeowners are being offered help to reduce their energy bills and keep warm and well in their homes this winter thanks to a new grant scheme from Fenland District Council.

Grants are available from the council’s Better Care Fund to install first-time gas central heating or to cover some, or all, of the cost of repairing or replacing broken or inefficient household boilers and electric storage heaters.

Residents can receive help staying warm this winter

The funding will help qualifying residents to save money on their fuel bills and improve the energy efficiency of their homes while keeping them warm and cosy.

The scheme is available to Fenland residents who own their property and have bills and benefits registered to that address. Homeowners must also receive a means tested benefit to qualify for the scheme, or have a low household income with high energy bills.

Elderly residents, those with a young family, pregnant women or residents with a health condition made worse by the cold could also qualify for funding.

Cllr Samantha Hoy, Fenland District Council’s portfolio holder for housing, said: “I’m delighted that we’re able to offer this funding to residents who need support heating their homes.

“It will not only help them to reduce their fuel bills, but it will reduce the likelihood of health related issues brought on by living in a cold, damp home. I would urge anyone who thinks they might be eligible to receive support to get in touch.”

Residents can also be referred for potential funding consideration by the council’s energy partner PECT (Peterborough Environment City Trust). PECT offers free home energy advice visits to Fenland residents as part of its Warm Homes project with the council, and will refer any residents they feel may be eligible.

To find out more about the grant scheme and to check if you qualify, visit: www.fenland.gov.uk/heatinghelp or contact the council on 01354 654321.