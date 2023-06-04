The use of a property on Dogsthorpe Road as a House in Multiple Occupation (HMO) has been approved.

An application was made to achieve a certificate of lawfulness for the use 245 Dogsthorpe Road.

The house itself can accommodate one parking space and is semi-detached. A rear extension was added in 2020 to bring the maximum number of occupants up to six.

Peterborough City council’s planning department said that it found no reason to refuse the application.

A separate HMO application for a property at 94 Eagle Way has also been submitted to the council.

Owners are seeking to change the use of the building from C3 residential to C4 (small HMO) for between three and six people.

