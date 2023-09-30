Historic gatehouse near Peterborough cathedral could be sold
A historic gatehouse near Peterborough cathedral could be sold as the city council considers options for its future.
Chauffeurs Cottage on St Peter’s Road has been used as a space for artists to create and display their work since 2011, with arts organisation Peterborough Presents, theatre company Eastern Angles and production company Red 7 among its tenants.
The building, once part of the cathedral's grounds, is managed by an external company, Metal Culture Limited but owned by Peterborough City Council (PCC).
A PCC report says that Metal Culture has received Arts Council funding to “undertake an options appraisal” on Chauffeurs Cottage, which will “explore sale (whether on open market or to the sector), lease, and relocation options for existing tenants”.
But before the options are considered – or an outcome chosen – Metal Culture will continue to run Chauffeurs Cottage.
PCC has agreed to grant the company £150,000 over the next three years (2023-5) with ongoing activity at the hub among the conditions to be met for receiving the money on a monthly basis.
Others include hosting artists in residence and developing opportunities for community engagement with the arts.
Metal Culture has considered relocation before; in 2017 Whitworth Mill at Fletton Quays was tipped for redevelopment into a larger arts hub in which the company could operate.
But as of this year, the mill is set to become a luxury apartment complex.
Metal Culture also runs arts hubs in Liverpool and Southend-on-Sea, Essex.