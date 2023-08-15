Historic Fenland fountain dismantled after delays - but new location still unclear

Works to dismantle a historic fountain in a Fenland town are finally underway.

March’s Coronation Fountain was due to be taken down in June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the project was delayed after nesting doves were spotted in the Grade II-listed structure.

We have lift off! March's Coronation Fountain is dismantled after delays - pic courtesy of Gary Richmond

Bird’s nests are protected by law, meaning contractors had to wait until the doves had fledged to start work.

The Coronation Fountain is being dismantled so that a roundabout can be built in its original position – between two lanes of traffic on Broad Street – as part of Fenland District Council’s (FDC) March regeneration project.

It will then be “wrapped and safely transported” to storage, the council says, until it can be rebuilt in its new location.

Contractors dismantle fountain before it goes into storage

Where that will be remains unclear, however.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When FDC voted to move the fountain in February, councillors agreed that the fountain should be moved to the pavement around 14 metres away.

But this caused controversy with residents, particularly as it would block Malletts jewellers.

A petition calling this location “unacceptable” was signed more than 3,500 times and presented to FDC, which then agreed to review its decision.

The fountain just before it was dismantled to make way for a new roundabout

Currently, the council is “looking at possible alternative locations and cost implications before a report is presented to Cabinet in September for a final decision", it says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fountain is expected to be in storage for around a year before it’s rebuilt.

A decision on its new location is due on 11 September.