A local volunteering group has issued a New Year plea, urging additional volunteers to come forward and help keep the group running.

The Leverington Street Pride Group, which organises litter picks and various environmental enhancement projects in the village, has been a key part of the community for more than a decade.

But with its Chairman and Vice-Chairman both making the tough decision to step down, volunteers are now needed to ensure the group can continue its highly valued work in the village.

Malcolm Bruce, Chairman of the Leverington Street Pride Group said: “I have been pleased to lead the Leverington Street Pride Group since its inception in May 2012. The group have made significant improvements to our local environment and have probably collected two thousand bags of litter over its lifetime.”

A cake made for Leverington Street Pride’s 10th anniversary celebration in May 2022.

“Due to personal reasons, I shall no longer be able to be Chairman of this group but would give support to any individual willing to take this on.”

Councillor Peter Murphy, Portfolio Holder for the Environment at Fenland District Council, which co-ordinates the district’s 17 Street Pride groups, said: “Our local street pride groups are the beating heart of our communities, tirelessly working to maintain and beautify our streets.”

“Their dedication not only enhances our neighbourhood’s aesthetics but fosters a sense of unity and pride among residents, making them an invaluable asset that we simply cannot afford to lose.”

Members have the opportunity to contribute in various ways, offering their time to the group based on their availability. The group is especially eager to embrace individuals bringing new ideas for potential activities in Leverington.

The group is holding its next Annual General Meeting at St Leonard’s Church on Saturday, February 17, at 10am, where a new Chairman and Vice-Chairman will be elected, and new volunteers warmly welcomed.