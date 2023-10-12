Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Volunteers and traders are being invited to get involved now to help make the Fenland Four Seasons events in Chatteris, March, Whittlesey and Wisbech, which thousands of people enjoy, a continued success.

Cllr Peter Murphy, Fenland District Council portfolio holder for markets and events, said: “Creating the spring, summer, autumn and Christmas fayres and festivals in our major towns each year is a massive undertaking that is driven by a huge amount of community spirit and good will.

“Without teams of volunteers, sponsors and supporters – and the partnership working of a vast number of organisations – these events would not take place each year or be the wonderful things they are.

“We want to encourage more people and businesses to step forward now to take their part in shaping the remaining 2023 events and those already being planned for 2024.”

Fenland District Council works with volunteers and partners to organise and facilitate the Four Seasons events each year.

Dates have already been set for next year’s spring, summer and autumn events which comprise:

March St George’s Festival – Sunday, April 21

Chatteris Midsummer Festival – Saturday, June 22 and Sunday, June 23

Whittlesey Festival – Sunday, September 8

Christmas events

March Christmas Market is set for Sunday, December 3, and Wisbech Christmas Fayre is Sunday, December 10.

Pitches for stalls at the Christmas events that attract hundreds of craft and gift sellers are now available. See: www.fenland.gov.uk/events

Caterers for the events were lined up months ago. If you’re a caterer get in early for next year!

St George’s Festival, March

Meanwhile, the partnership committee of organisers behind the newly branded St George’s Festival is already meeting and planning.

The festival stepped into the shoes of the long running St George’s Fayre this year to offer a wider breadth of arts opportunities at the already popular event and will follow a similar format in 2024.

Chatteris Midsummer Festival

The small volunteer committee that is the beating heart of Chatteris Midsummer Festival is also meeting regularly to plan next year’s event.

Monthly meetings launched in September, but the committee’s door is wide open to new volunteers who want to come and offer time, enthusiasm, support and fresh ideas.

The next open meeting takes place at 7pm on Wednesday, November 8, at King Edward Community Centre, King Edward Road, Chatteris. Anyone interested in being involved will be warmly welcomed.

Whittlesey Festival

Similarly, The Whittlesey Festival AGM takes place at Whittlesey Town Council offices, Peel House, 8 Queen Street, Whittlesey, at 7pm on Wednesday, November 20.

New faces, volunteers, sponsors and supporters are warmly invited to attend and get involved in next year’s event.

Markets

In between the major events, communities gain another boost from regular markets, which also welcome new traders and visitors.

Fenland District Council supports markets in Chatteris on Fridays, March on Wednesdays and Saturdays and Whittlesey on Fridays.

Wisbech Town Council coordinates Wisbech Market daily.

Get involved

All the Four Seasons events are supported by a wide range of different partners, including town councils, arts organisations, hardworking volunteers as well as Fenland District Council which co-ordinates many aspects of them.

You can get involved by taking a stall, offering sponsorship or joining the organising committees. Failing that, note the dates in your diary and go along to enjoy and support the Fenland Four Seasons events and markets!

Meanwhile, Wisbech Town Council is making efforts to support a Rose Fair event next year. A public meeting is being held at Wisbech Town Hall at 7pm on Wednesday, October 18.