The widow of a former resident of The Elms Care Home in Whittlesey has said she wants to “bring about change, raise awareness and make improvements to the benefit of the wider community” in the wake of her husband’s death.

Jeanne Poole was among the bereaved family members who attended an inquest into the deaths of three former Elms residents who died within around a month of each other in early 2019 held this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Poole asked questions at the inquest on behalf of her late husband, David Poole, while Kim Arden represented her grandmother Margaret Canham and Laura Newell represented her father George Lowlett.

Kim Arden (left), Jeanne Poole (centre) and Laura Newell (right) represented their families at the inquest

The women asked questions of The Elm’s former manager and nurses, as well as its operator HC-One, local authority Cambridgeshire County Council (CCC) and the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The “landscape of care in Cambridgeshire is now changed” because of their years-long advocacy for their family members, coroner Caroline Jones said.

The Elms shut down last year following an CQC inspection partly triggered by the families' complaints, while CCC suspended admissions to all HC-One homes.

George Lowlett (left), David Poole (centre) and Margaret Canham (right)

Speaking after the conclusion of the three inquests, Mrs Poole said that she doesn’t want “other families don’t suffer the way that we have”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After four years, I am satisfied that the circumstances leading to David’s death have been thoroughly reviewed by the coroner,” she continued.

“This process, together with the inquests of Margaret and George, has brought focus to the provision of care to the vulnerable elderly and wider community. I hope our efforts will be of benefit.”

Mrs Newell, meanwhile, said that she’s “glad we got the hybrid conclusion which brought in the faults of the care home”.

In the cases of Mr Lowlett and Mrs Canham, Ms Jones returned a short conclusion of natural causes supplemented by a short summary of the circumstances surrounding their deaths, or a hybrid conclusion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both died in Peterborough City Hospital within days of each other, having contracted a chest infection at The Elms before developing sepsis – a life-threatening reaction to an infection.

Mr Poole’s outcome was simply a short conclusion of natural causes because he survived his hospital stay after leaving The Elms, although he died just over a month later while receiving palliative care at another care home.

In all three cases, problems with their care at The Elms were identified, although not ruled to be causative factors in their deaths.

These included inaccuracies with record-keeping, delays in spotting early warning signs of oncoming illness and failure to always administer prescribed medication.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Arden said that the hybrid conclusion in relation to her grandmother’s death was a “pleasant surprise” and that Ms Jones had “taken a lot on board of what we’ve been saying”.

But while the inquests into the deaths of Mrs Canham, Mr Lowlett and Mr Poole have concluded, Ms Jones must now decide whether or not to issue HC-One with a Regulation 28 report, prepared when a coroner believes measures should be taken to prevent future deaths.