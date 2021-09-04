Have your say on new Peterborough housing allocations policy

Housing

The policy will decide which households are prioritised for social housing. It will be decided by Peterborough City Council and will detail how properties made available by landlords of the Peterborough Homes Partnership will be allocated.

The draft version of the policy is online to view, along with a link to the current and proposed banding system.

The consultation will run from 9am on Tuesday, 31 August to 11.45pm on Monday, 22 November and your responses will help shape the final policy.

The new policy seeks to:

Ensure homes are provided to those most in need

Let properties in a clear and transparent way

Support vulnerable applicants

Meet the legal requirements for the allocation of social housing as set out in the Housing Act 1996 (as amended) and statutory guidance

Make the best use of housing stock that is available

Councillor Steve Allen, cabinet member for housing at Peterborough City Council, said: “The housing allocations policy affects anyone making an application for a property on the city’s housing register.

“We have drafted the proposed policy to make it fairer for those most in need in Peterborough and to make the best use of the housing stock that is available in our city.

“We want residents and key stakeholders in the city to have their say on this and to let us know if they think we have got this right. All responses will be considered and the policy taken to full council for a final decision in March 2022.”

To make your views known on the new policy go to Peterborough City Council’s website at https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=ZLMn4x4EUUyC8skGp4-cyXkgK5Ac0X5MqFLVAFzgrwJURFU4MzcxSEo0UDBCMDY3SVlCMlVSVkwwVi4u and submit your response anytime between 9am on Tuesday, 31 August to 11.45pm on Monday, 22 November.