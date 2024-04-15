Gypsy Traveller site proposed in Fenland countryside in part retrospective application

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A part retrospective application to establish a Gypsy Traveller plot in a Fenland village has been submitted to the council.

The plot in Gorefield would consist of two residential mobile homes, two caravans and 1.8m high fencing.

Retrospective permission for 2.15m high brick piers has also been applied for on the land east of Fern House Birds Drove.

The planning application states that the change of use started on 1st January 2024.

Wisbech based architect firm Alexandra Design is the planning agent attached to the application.

A statement provided by it says that permission for new homes in the countryside, which the plot is considered to be, is rarely given.

But local authorities should “ensure that traveller sites are sustainable economically, socially and environmentally”, it adds, as per government guidance, which also suggests traveller sites may be built in the countryside.

“It does however state [that local authorities] should "very strictly limit" new traveller site development in open countryside that is away from existing settlements or outside areas allocated in the development plan,” the statement continues. “As this site is for 2 mobiles, this is a limited amount.”