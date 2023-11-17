Grants to support improvements to forgotten Fenland corners

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fenland District Council is reminding voluntary and community groups it provides grants of up to £500 to help to improve the public view of derelict, vacant or forgotten patches of land, buildings or other sites.

Over the years, with the permission of site owners, ‘Changing Views’ grants have supported the costs of developing murals, banners and posters to cheer up the hoardings and windows of vacant buildings and enabled planting on patches of uninspiring land.

Cllr Peter Murphy, portfolio holder for Streetscene, said: “Fenland District Council is constantly vigilant about ways we can clear up grot spots in a permanent way but the reality is that often the issues involved are complex, outside of our control and expensive.

A previous Changing Views grant supported project: Arkwright & Sons mural on empty shop in Chatteris

“Changing Views grants are a small way we can help empower our communities to do something positive to address areas that detract from our wonderful Fenland towns and villages.

“We’d urge any voluntary or community group that has an idea they could put into action to get in touch to discuss if we can help.

“These are small fixes that can’t always stand the test of time but do go some way to giving an area and its residents and businesses a lift.”

Projects the fund has supported in the past include the Arkwright mural on an empty Chatteris shop and planting at Grays Lane, March, by March Street Pride / In Bloom.