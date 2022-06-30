The Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA) has announced a new interim CEO who will take up post on 4 July.

Gordon Mitchell was previously chief executive at Nottingham City Council and Bracknell Forest Borough Council.

He also held the post of interim chief executive at Tewkesbury, Calderdale Metropolitan Borough Council and Great Yarmouth - as well as the interim chief executive at Oxford City Council.

Gordon Mitchell (pictured left) has been appointed as the new interim CEO of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined authority. He is pictured alongside the new metro mayor Dr Nik Johnson (right).

The contracted day rate for the role is £1,350 plus VAT for five days a week over a six month period.

‘Re-focus on delivery’

On being approved for appointment Gordon Mitchell, said: “I’m looking forward to working with the mayor and Combined Authority to help them tackle the current challenges and strengthen the effort to improve the prospects and prosperity for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

“I have already got a strong sense that the key individuals want to strongly develop their collective leadership, re-focus on delivery and champion the area as effectively as possible.

“There is much to do but I am struck by the huge potential to improve the quality of life for people, communities and business in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.”

Throughout Gordon’s career he has contributed to public life in a range of roles through boards of creative enterprises and health trusts.

He also has experience in education, economic development and regeneration over the last 15 years.

‘Great confidence’

Metro Mayor, Dr Nik Johnson, said: “I am grateful for the time spent in putting together a recruitment process that fully engaged with the leaders, CEO stakeholders, our partners, and staff.

“I am reassured that by working together on this appointment we have a CEO that we can all stand with, work with and support.

“I very much look forward to working with Gordon whose track record as an interim CEO working with councils going through transitions gives me great confidence.