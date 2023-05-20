CambWifi is set to be rolled out to Whittlesey and March.

Free public wi-fi is set to be rolled out to both Whittlesey and Marsh in the coming months.

The wif-fi is being provided by the Connecting Cambridgeshire scheme, which has received funding from the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority.

The scheme was rolled out in Peterborough in November and is available in the city’s streets and open spaces including Bridge Street, Broadway, Cathedral Square, Long Causeway and Westgate.

Areas where the wi-fi is available are marked with purple stickers.

it has also been rolled out in Ramsey, Huntingdon and many other areas across Cambridgeshire.

Over 30 village halls are also connected, including Elton, Helpston, Maxey and Coates.

Dr Nik Johnson, Mayor of the Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Combined Authority, said: “The Combined Authority is passionate about strengthening connectivity within our communities. As well as helping people to stay connected whilst visiting our city and market town centres, having free CambWifi will enable local councils and business groups to improve services and offerings to attract more visitors.

“We’re committed to supporting residents and the provision of free-to-use, safe and secure Wifi in public areas is just one of the ways we’re doing this. A big thank-you to Connecting Cambridgeshire who continue to raise awareness and have been putting up these stickers to let people know where they can save data and get online for free.”

To get online:

- Find CambWiFi_Public in your Wifi settings and connect

- Enter your name and email address, accept the terms and ‘Register‘

- A new web page will open. Click the ‘Login’ button. The page will refresh and send you to the Connecting Cambridgeshire website’s CambWifi page

- Check your email* within 10 minutes and verify your email by clicking ‘click here‘ in the email. *You may need to check your Junk mail.

- A new login page will open up – click ‘Connect‘ and you are now connected!

