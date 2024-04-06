Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Four new homes have been planned in Werrington.

The homes would be created by the demolition of the existing property at 1332 Lincoln Road.

The space to the side of the property was formerly home to a large unit to house chickens but that was demolished in 2023.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

1332 Lincoln Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application states that: “This proposal allows for a relatively large family home to be demolished which is now poorly laid out with a mish mash of rooms which don’t allow for free-flowing living with the first floor accessed via two sets of stairs.

“The proposal would offer new family homes along with smaller units for either first time buyers or those wishing to down size, each home would be designed under the reserved matter application to have good family living with kitchen area and living areas, with bedrooms and bathrooms.

Each house would be two storeys and include a kitchen/diner/ area, utility, lounge and bedrooms.

The outline application has now been submitted to Peterborough City Council for consideration. A further planning application detailing the exact detailsof the development will still have to be submitted in the future.