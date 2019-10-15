Former Whittlesey police station becomes council offices

Have your say

The former Whittlesey police station has become the new offices for the town council.

The grand opening has taken place at the premises called Peel House in Queen Street, two-and-a-half years after it was revealed discussions over a deal with Police and Crime Commissioner Jason Ablewhite to restore the redundant building were underway.

Cllr Julie Windle and High Sheriff Neil McKittrick cut the ribbon, with Retired Bishop of Huntingdon John Flack. Photo: RWT Photography

The council, which has purchased the former police station, was previously renting an office in Grosvenor House, Grosvenor Road.

Its new base will be open from 9.30am to 1pm every weekday.

The High Sheriff of Cambridgeshire Neil McKittrick was on hand to officially open the building, assisted by the Mayor of Whittlesey Cllr Julie Windle and retired Bishop of Huntingdon John Flack.