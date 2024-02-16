Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans to convert a former Peterborough pub into a shop have been approved by Peterborough City Council.

Morton and Hall Consulting Ltd have been granted permission to convert the ground floor of the former Golden Lion pub in Church Street, Stanground into a convenience store.

This will. include the construction of two side single-storey extensions, which will see a second entrance added to the south east of the building.

The former Golden Lion pub at Stanground.

21 car parking spaces, as well as further cycle space will be added, along with new security bollards and a access gate at the rear to a new service yard.

The shop is set to employ ten full time staff, as well as 20 part time and open between 6am and 11pm daily.

The pub has stood empty for more than a decade and has become a hotspot for anti-social behaviour over recent years.

The former pub has been subject to a number of planning applications over the years and the latest one, for an as yet unnamed store, will be the third time an application has been submitted to rejuvenate the site.

In 2016, plans were submitted to demolish the former pub and convert it into a convenience store - believed to be Nisa - and four flats.

These were, however, rejected due to vehicle access issues. The council also received 71 objections to the plans and only one letter of support.