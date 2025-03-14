Former Deputy Leader of Peterborough City Council Amjad Iqbal pleads not guilty to harassment charges

Amjad Iqbal served as Deputy Leader of Peterborough City Council for a brief period following last year’s elections, before leaving the Labour Party in 2024.

The Former Deputy Leader of Peterborough City Council, Amjad Iqbal, has pleaded not guilty to harassment.

Iqbal (50) of Mayors Walk, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates Court on Friday morning (March 14) charged with harassment without violence.

The charge relates to a five-day period between July 26 and July 31 in which Iqbal allegedly pursued a course of conduct, which amounted to the harassment of a female complainant, including sexually propositioning her as well as repeatedly messaging and calling her, which was unwanted contact.

Former Peterborough City Councillor Deputy Leader Amjad Iqbal, who appeared in court today.

Wearing a blue suit, Iqbal spoke only to confirm his name and address as well as his not guilty plea as he stood in the dock.

District Judge Ken Sheraton said the date for the trial, which will take place at the Magistrates’ Court in Peterborough, for July 22 this year.

He was given bail until the trial date.

Iqbal remains a sitting councillor for Central Ward as an independent. He left the Labour Group in August 2024 stating that “his views on ‘certain policy matters’ differ from the group.”

Cllr Iqbal retained his seat in the latest local elections in May last year, winning 1,377 votes. Cllr Iqbal was first elected in 2016, and has held his seat ever since.

He was appointed as deputy leader of the council following the last elections.