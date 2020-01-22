Former council toilets and ex-Whittlesey garage site for sale at auction

More Fenland District Council owned land and property assets will go under the hammer following an earlier auction in October.

Plots of land suitable for future residential development and a former public convenience are among the six surplus assets which are no longer required for the council’s service delivery.

They are due to be auctioned by William H Brown in Norwich on February 20. An auction catalogue will be released by the auctioneers shortly. Lots will also be posted on its website at: www.williamhbrownauctions-norwich.co.uk.

The six assets are:

. A former public convenience at Station Street, Chatteris

. A former garage site off Crescent Road, Whittlesey, with outline planning permission for three dwellings

. A plot of land at Glebe Close, Chatteris, with outline planning permission for a single dwelling

. A former parking site at Upwell Road, March

. A plot of land at Rowan Close, Wisbech, with outline planning permission for a single dwelling

. A first floor property in Nene Quay, Wisbech.

Cllr Chris Boden, Fenland District Council leader and portfolio holder for finance, said: “Over recent months the council has identified a number of property assets which are surplus to the council’s requirements. They are no longer required to deliver the council’s core services and, in many instances, could be much better utilised.

“Releasing these assets for sale will reduce the council’s liabilities, saving money being spent keeping them maintained, secure and insured. It will also generate additional capital to support our aspirations for Fenland, mitigate our budget constraints and provide opportunities for development.”

Cllr Ian Benney, the council’s portfolio holder responsible for strategic assets and management, added: “Taking a more innovative approach to the management of council assets will help us to continue doing more, despite significant cuts to the funding we receive from government.

“Generating income in other ways enables the council to carry on meeting its financial challenges, while protecting the services residents rely on.

“The council’s Asset Management Plan has been followed and consideration has been given to the most appropriate way of marketing and disposing of these assets. Due to their lower value, sale by auction is seen as the most cost effective method of disposal and the best opportunity to realise a capital receipt before the end of the financial year.”