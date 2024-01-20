The decision to close the branch was made in 2022.

Plans have been submitted to turn a former Barclays Bank in Peterborough into a community church.

The branch at 114 - 116 High Street Fletton closed in August 2022 and the building has been vacant since.

New plans seek to change the use of the building.

The former bank on Fletton High Street.

The new plans include the creation of a new function hall, recreation room, cafe area and reception area on the ground floor.

On the first floor would be a 170 square metre function hall, three class rooms, a meeting room, an office and a kitchen.

18 car parking spaces would be provided, plus a further two disability spaces.