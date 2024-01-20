News you can trust since 1948
Former Barclays Bank in Peterborough could become community church

The decision to close the branch was made in 2022.
By Ben Jones
Published 19th Jan 2024, 14:16 GMT
Updated 19th Jan 2024, 14:56 GMT
Plans have been submitted to turn a former Barclays Bank in Peterborough into a community church.

The branch at 114 - 116 High Street Fletton closed in August 2022 and the building has been vacant since.

New plans seek to change the use of the building.

The former bank on Fletton High Street.The former bank on Fletton High Street.
The new plans include the creation of a new function hall, recreation room, cafe area and reception area on the ground floor.

On the first floor would be a 170 square metre function hall, three class rooms, a meeting room, an office and a kitchen.

18 car parking spaces would be provided, plus a further two disability spaces.

The application can be viewed on Peterborough City Council’s planning portal, search using reference number 24/00048/FUL.

