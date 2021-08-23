Food collections cancelled for many residents in Peterborough this week due to “staff shortages”

All food waste collections in Peterborough are cancelled this week.

The news was confirmed today (August 23) by Aragon Direct Services; which has said residents for whom it is their recycling week this week will be affected.

Aragon also stated that it is not in a position to reschedule the collections.

All other waste collections are set to go ahead as normal though.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement from Aragon said: “Food waste collections are cancelled this week for residents on their recycling week.

“Unfortunately we are not in a position to be able to reschedule these.

“All other collections will still go ahead as normal.