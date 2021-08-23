Food collections cancelled for many residents in Peterborough this week due to “staff shortages”
Food waste collections for a number of residents in Peterborough this week have been cancelled due to “staff shortages”.
Monday, 23rd August 2021, 2:35 pm
Monday, 23rd August 2021, 3:58 pm
The news was confirmed today (August 23) by Aragon Direct Services; which has said residents for whom it is their recycling week this week will be affected.
Aragon also stated that it is not in a position to reschedule the collections.
All other waste collections are set to go ahead as normal though.
A statement from Aragon said: “Food waste collections are cancelled this week for residents on their recycling week.
“Unfortunately we are not in a position to be able to reschedule these.
“All other collections will still go ahead as normal.
“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”