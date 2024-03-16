Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A landmark new six-storey apartment complex, containing 60 new retirement living apartments, has been given the final sign-off by Peterborough City Council.

The development, which will be delivered by McCarthy & Stone Retirement Lifestyles, will be located just off Eagle Way in Hampton on an acre of land that has remained vacant for 20 years.

Historical evidence suggests that the site was likely being used for mineral extraction within the wider area from 1984.

The proposed look of the new apartments along Serpentine Lake.

The building will contain two residents’ lounges and a rooftop terrace, while a new public footpath has been proposed linking the nearby Lakeview Way with Braymere Road around Serpentine Lake.

Of the 60 apartments, 35 would be one bedroom and 25 two bedroom with all available for private sale, part rent-part buy and rental inside the building.

The developers have agreed to pat the council £109,000 in lieu of the provision of Affordable Housing within the

development as well as a further £30,000 for the council to carry out off-site ecological mitigation works.

Permission for a development of 75 apartments with a cafe, restaurant or pub on the riverside which was permitted in 2017 but never built.

Katie Fisher, Divisional Managing Director Midlands at McCarthy Stone said: "Our plans will help to address a demand for retirement accommodation in the area, providing housing choice for older people, whilst freeing up the wider housing market for local families and first-time buyers further down the chain.”

“We are keen to develop a scheme that positively contributes to the local community.

“Our residents typically use local shops and services daily, or often, and would provide a vital boost to businesses in Hampton centre, helping to support local retail jobs and keep shops open.