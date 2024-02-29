Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Young people in Peterborough have their final chance to make their voice heard and vote for their two new Youth MPs on Thursday (February 29).

The current elections are the first time that Peterborough’s young people will have the chance to elect two youth MPs to the UK Youth Parliament.

The city’s number of Youth MPs has grown due to the growth of young people living in the city over the past two years to 23,087.

Youth MP Eva Woods and her deputy Tomiwa Alabi at the election in 2022.

Seats are awarded per 20,700 young people.

The winners of the election will be revealed in a ceremony at Peterborough Town Hall on Wednesday March 13.

How do I vote?

Voting ends on February 29 and is open to young people who live, work or study in Peterborough. Voting is open at Peterborough schools.

There will also be community polling stations at Peterborough Cathedral, Peterborough Town Hall, Bharat Hindu Samaj Temple and the Husaini Islamic Centre for those who are home-schooled or at a school or education provider not listed as a polling station.

Who can I vote for?

The candidates are: Pranav Aggarwal; Danielle Daboh; Amelia Ihsan; Amelia Javaid; Harriet Johnson; Shanzay Zehra Merchant; Aryan Nahata; Farrah Sliti and Amina Umar.

Their manifestos can be found in this booklet online and their campaign videos can be viewed on YouTube.

Why should I vote?

Peterborough’s Youth MPs are the voice of young people putting forward their views locally and nationally through the UK Youth Parliament.

Outgoing Youth MP Eva Woods has spoken in the House of Commons on food poverty, managed a city-wide research project with young people, evaluated PSHE curriculums with young people and experts, developed a youth communications strategy with partners in education, media and the youth sector and worked with employers to drive a focus on young workers' rights and development.

She has also represented young people at Peterborough City Council’s Scrutiny Committees and taken part in many media interviews.

She said: “Youth MPs will often be the only voice of young people in a room where decisions are being made about them and without them.

“Please take choosing the people who speak for you seriously - if you didn't know the youth parliament existed, I can guarantee it has stood up for people like you at some point.

“You have some incredible candidates to choose from who, like me, will learn and grow beyond recognition from the opportunities this role provides. This is your chance to select a formidable future advocate for your community.

