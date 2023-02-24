Whittlesey residents have voted to adopt new planning guidelines for future developments in the Fenland town.

In a referendum held on 23 February, locals were asked: “Do you want Fenland District Council (FDC) to use the Neighbourhood Plan for Whittlesey to help it decide planning applications in the neighbourhood area?”

In total, 1,577 voted yes (77%) while 485 voted no (23%).

New planning policies have come into force for Whittlesey

The turnout was just under 15%: almost 14,000 people were eligible to vote in the 'neighbourhood area' made up of Whittlesey, Coates, Eastrea, Pondersbridge, Turves and the settlements at Kings Dyke and Kings Delph.

The Neighbourhood Plan, which FDC will now adopt, is a 57-page document prepared by Whittlesey Town Council (WTC) laying out eleven policies aimed at developers interested in building in the area and those responsible for approving their plans.

In short, they are:

Most new housing developments should be built east of Whittlesey and not in open countryside; developments near built-up areas should minimise flooding risks On-site affordable and accessible housing should be included in new development proposals Shops should be built in town centres and other businesses shouldn't replace shop frontages in these areas Public open spaces shouldn't be built on unless developers can replace them with another that’s at least the same size There are certain green spaces, such as Whittlesey Town Bowls Club and the New Road Lattersey Nature Reserve, that shouldn't be built on Proposals for a new Country Park are welcome Designs for new developments should respect the character of the local area Whittlesey and Eastrea’s historic Mud Walls shouldn't be harmed The distinct separations between Eastrea and Coates and Eastrea and Whittlesey should be respected Sustainable transport should be encouraged where possible Buildings should be sustainable, enhance the environment and include electric vehicle charging in car parks

These policies won’t be the only ones developers and decision-makers have to consider, though, as there are other national and regional planning rules that apply.

