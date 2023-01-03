For the fifth consecutive year, Fenland District Council has published a draft budget that would see no rise in council tax. The freeze would also be the eighth in 11 years.

In contrast, Peterborough City Council raised its council tax bills by 1.99 percent in January 2022 and is expected to consider doing so by the maximum amount of 4.99 percent in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents have been asked to have their say on the authority’s draft budget and business plan, which set out the council’s priorities for the coming year.

Fenland District Council is set to freeze council tax once again.

Cllr Chris Boden, Leader of Fenland District Council and Portfolio Holder for Finance, said: “As always, our priorities for the coming year focus on continuing to make Fenland a fantastic place to live and work.

“Despite facing the same increased difficulties that everybody is experiencing with the ongoing Cost of Living Crisis and rising inflation, we believe we can reduce the burden on Fenland residents by freezing our portion of the Council Tax for another year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We urge people to look through our draft budget and Business Plan to help us shape those and make them the best they can be.

“We’ve already done some important work in recent years to ensure Council services are fit for the future and moving with the times by making more of our services available in the variety of ways people now expect – online as well as in person.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That’s something we plan to continue building on as well as continuing to deliver the top-quality core services that our residents expect.”

The council estimates that it empties three million bins, cleans 210 square miles of town centres and open spaces, answers 78,000 telephone enquiries and determines 1,300 planning applications.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council’s new business plan sets out five priorities for the coming year which are: ‘Council for the Future,’ ‘Quality Organisation,’ Communities,’ ‘Environment’ and ‘Economy.’

To view the draft budget and business plan and take part in the consultation visit the Fenland District Council website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paper copies of the documents and consultation will also be available to view, without an appointment, at the Council’s Customer Services Centres at: South Fens Business Centre, Fenton Way, Chatteris PE16 6TT, Fenland Hall, County Road, March PE15 8NQ and The Boathouse Business Centre, 1 Harbour Square, Nene Parade, Wisbech PE13 3BH