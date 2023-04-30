The Fens in Cambridgeshire has one of the smallest electric vehicle charging provisions in the UK.

According to Government data, there are just 5.8 public EV charging points per 100,000 people in the Fens, a rate higher only than Castle Point in Essex and the Isles of Scilly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In real terms, this works out at six charging points, with just one that provides rapid charging.

Fenland has just six public EV charging points according to the latest Government data

The Government this year promised an “EV revolution” and emphasised the “crucial role” local authorities have in supporting its delivery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fenland District Council (FDC) said it’s unable to comment on the matter due to pre-election restrictions.

Across the rest of Cambridgeshire, Cambridge has the most public EV charging points per 100,000 people (56.7) followed by South Cambridgeshire (50.9).

Huntingdonshire has a rate of 31.9 while East Cambridgeshire’s rate is 25.

Peterborough sits in the middle, with a rate of 33.7 per 100,000, equating to 73 charging points of which 18 are rapid-charging.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peterborough City Council (PCC) introduced a charge for the electric vehicle charging points it operates in November last year for the first time “to help cover rising energy costs and allow for future re-investment in Peterborough’s network”.

A spokesperson for the council said it has plans to expand.

“We currently have a large network of both public and private electric vehicle charging points in Peterborough,” the spokesperson said. “We have plans to expand this to encourage greater take-up of Electric Vehicles which is crucial in helping us to become a net-zero carbon city. .

“We will also be applying for funding under the government’s LEVI project to roll out EV chargers into residential areas.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The LEVI (local electric vehicle infrastructure) pilot scheme was announced last month.

Local authorities were invited to apply for a share of £10 million, which the Government estimates will cover between three and eight projects.