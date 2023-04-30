News you can trust since 1948
Fenland among worst areas in the UK for electric vehicle charging

Only Castle Point in Essex and the Isles of Scilly have smaller provisions

By Joanna Taylor - Local Democracy Reporter
Published 30th Apr 2023, 11:08 BST- 2 min read

The Fens in Cambridgeshire has one of the smallest electric vehicle charging provisions in the UK.

According to Government data, there are just 5.8 public EV charging points per 100,000 people in the Fens, a rate higher only than Castle Point in Essex and the Isles of Scilly.

In real terms, this works out at six charging points, with just one that provides rapid charging.

Fenland has just six public EV charging points according to the latest Government dataFenland has just six public EV charging points according to the latest Government data
The Government this year promised an “EV revolution” and emphasised the “crucial role” local authorities have in supporting its delivery.

Fenland District Council (FDC) said it’s unable to comment on the matter due to pre-election restrictions.

Across the rest of Cambridgeshire, Cambridge has the most public EV charging points per 100,000 people (56.7) followed by South Cambridgeshire (50.9).

Huntingdonshire has a rate of 31.9 while East Cambridgeshire’s rate is 25.

Peterborough sits in the middle, with a rate of 33.7 per 100,000, equating to 73 charging points of which 18 are rapid-charging.

Peterborough City Council (PCC) introduced a charge for the electric vehicle charging points it operates in November last year for the first time “to help cover rising energy costs and allow for future re-investment in Peterborough’s network”.

A spokesperson for the council said it has plans to expand.

“We currently have a large network of both public and private electric vehicle charging points in Peterborough,” the spokesperson said. “We have plans to expand this to encourage greater take-up of Electric Vehicles which is crucial in helping us to become a net-zero carbon city. .

“We will also be applying for funding under the government’s LEVI project to roll out EV chargers into residential areas.”

The LEVI (local electric vehicle infrastructure) pilot scheme was announced last month.

Local authorities were invited to apply for a share of £10 million, which the Government estimates will cover between three and eight projects.

An FDC spokesperson said that the council will be in a position to comment on the matter after the pre-election period.

