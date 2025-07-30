Enforcement notice issued to ensure safety at 'death trap' tower in Peterborough

Action has been taken to ensure the safety of residents close to a former water tower in Peterborough that has been described as a ‘death trap.’

Previously, Cllr Alex Rafiq (Paston and Walton) has called for the council to take action over the abandoned and dangerous former water tower on Frederick Drive in Walton.

The tower has stood derelict for a number of years after a several schemes to convert the building into flats have been given planning permission but ultimately not delivered.

In 2018, plans were approved to convert the tower into six floors to form two one-bed dwellings and two two-bed dwellings. There was also an intention to add a four storey extension- with the flats to run across the original and new towers. This planning permission lapsed in 2022 as no works took place but was renewed in the same year.

Councillor Alex Rafiq with concerned residents at Frederick Drive.

Still, no work has taken place and the tower remains with an abandoned look.

In the mean time, residents in the area have become fed up with sight of the abandoned building and raised several safety concerns, including inadequate fencing around the site which has allowed access for children to play close to and climb around the building which is missing parts of the floor and has large amounts of building materials dumped outside. Parking issue and a lack of maintenance were also concerns raised.

Peterborough City Council’s Housing Standards Team has now issued a Section 29 notice on owners Stone Investments Ltd. The notice gives warning that the council intends to carry out works to secure the property, with these costs being recouped from the owner. The costs of all of the works and any ongoing works to secure compliance will be charged to the landowner in full.

The water tower in Walton.

Metal sheeting has already been bolted to the bricks of the tower on the lower floor and this will be extended to the middle and top floors. Plans are also for the waste- such as the bricks, wooden fencing and other buildings materials- to be cleared and for the fence around the site to be secured.

Cllr Rafiq has also confirmed that he is in conversations with owners of the surrounding land Westleigh Developments to cut the grass and maintain the land close to and surrounding the site.