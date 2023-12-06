Emergency support is available to rough sleepers in Fenland during the current cold snap to ensure no-one has to sleep outside.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fenland District Council offers constant support to prevent homelessness and rough sleeping. As a result, rough sleeping is very rare in the district but there are a small number of people known to sleep out currently.

Cllr Sam Hoy, Fenland’s portfolio holder for Housing, said: “We’re always monitoring, reaching out to and supporting people who face homelessness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Fortunately, we can prevent the vast majority of people from ever having to sleep rough.

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.

“In the case of every individual known to us that is sleeping rough we consistently work with them to offer alternatives and want to reassure them and the public that in extreme weather conditions, such as the current cold spell, they need not sleep outside.

“We’d urge anyone who is rough sleeping, or is concerned about someone who is, to let us know so that we can offer help.”

The council works in partnership with Amicus Trust, Change Grow Live, Clarion Housing, Ferry Project, Cambridgeshire County Council and other partners to provide support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 150 rough sleepers have been supported into accommodation since 2020.

Additional emergency support is provided in extreme weather conditions due to the council’s Severe Weather Emergency Provision (SWEP). When the SWEP is in operation rough sleepers or anyone who is concerned for a rough sleeper can call for emergency support and they will be offered a bed for the night. SWEP has been in operation since Monday, November 27 and will continue until at least Monday, December 11.

It'll continue or launch again in other extreme weather events.

If you are concerned about someone sleeping rough, or are sleeping rough yourself, please: