With local elections fast approaching in Peterborough, the council’s political groups are campaigning on various issues in their flyers, on doorsteps and through social media.

But while highlighting particular issues, both local and national, intensifies over the election period, it happens year-round at council meetings.

Once a month, at full council meetings – where all 60 councillors gather in their political groups – members of Peterborough City Council (PCC) are invited to submit ‘motions’ which are then voted on.

These are presented by an individual councillor and will be seconded by another – usually, but not always, from within their own party – before being subject to a debate and final vote.

Some are relatively informal, while others effect immediate change if passed.

Below is a snapshot of some of the issues members of PCC’s different political groups have brought to full council through motions.

Conservatives: Reject congestion charging

Brought by: Cllr Ishfaq Hussain (Conservatives, Dogsthorpe)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the most controversial motions brought to PCC in the last year was the Conservatives’ call for the council to “formally note its rejection of 15 minute cities” as well as low emission zones or congestion charging.

Opposition parties argued that the motion was redundant as no-one had suggested congestion charging should be implemented in Peterborough, while the Conservatives said their aversion to voting in favour of the motion suggested they were open to the possibility in future.

The motion became a point of contention between the Conservatives and other parties: so much so that Cllr Amjad Iqbal (Labour, Central) brought his own motion saying the council opposes any road user charging schemes five months later, which passed.

Labour: Apologise to nuclear veterans

Brought by: Cllr Katy Cole (Labour, Dogsthorpe)

PCC was the first council in the country to call on the government to apologise to veterans affected by British Nuclear Testing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A member of their group, Cllr Alan Dowson (Labour, Fletton and Woodston), was personally affected while serving in the RAF in the 1950s.

Cllr Cole’s motion also said that the history of the programme should be taught in schools and that council buildings should be lit up to mark the anniversary of the first British Nuclear Test.

Two months later, Cllr Dowson hosted a medal ceremony for nuclear veterans from Peterborough and surrounding areas.

The UK government acknowledges that it carried out nuclear weapons testing that affected tens of thousands of military personnel, but does not accept that this has necessarily had an impact on their health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peterborough First: A new council leader

Brought by: Cllr Chris Harper (Peterborough First, Stanground South)

Probably the most impactful motion brought in the last year was a motion of no confidence in council leader Cllr Wayne Fitzgerald (Conservatives, West) and his administration, which saw him removed as leader of the council.

It was followed by another motion which instated Cllr Mohammed Farooq (Peterborough First, Hargate and Hempsted) as leader.

Most members of Peterborough First, alongside other opposition parties, said they no longer have “trust and confidence” in Cllr Fitzgerald and his ability to lead the council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Fitzgerald said the vote was based on “personal agendas and vendettas”.

Liberal Democrats: A new deal for care leavers

Brought by: Cllr Sandra Bond (Lib Dems, Gunthorpe)

Cross-party councillors should band together to come up with a “revised and fully costed set of proposals” for adults leaving the care system in Peterborough, alongside council staff and care leavers themselves, this motion said.

It came after Ofsted rated PCC’s children’s services as inadequate, highlighting in particular the council’s offer to those leaving care.

Possible improvements include a council tax exemption, preferential rates on utility costs, discounted travel cards and support with accessing higher education, the motion says.

Greens: A ‘just’ climate transition

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brought by: Cllr Nicola Day (Greens, Orton Waterville)

Climate debates should be held with people “from all backgrounds”, Cllr Day’s motion said, to ensure a “just transition” away from fossil fuels.

“A ‘Just Transition’ is about moving towards our net zero carbon targets in a fair and ‘just’ manner to ensure that all groups and individuals feel included and that no-one is left behind,” it says.