Developers criticised for trying to increase number of homes earmarked for Eye in Peterborough

Plans by developers to increase the number of homes earmarked for the village of Eye have been criticised.

Larkfleet Homes has submitted an outline application to Peterborough City Council for land adjacent to the primary school in Eyebury Road.

The firm said it would also provide land to allow for the school’s development, as well as new access to the school to alleviate congestion.

The site has been earmarked for 250 new homes in Peterborough’s recently adopted Local Plan, the document outlining future development in the city, but Larkfleet’s application is to build up to 300 properties.

This has sparked anger from local residents – who have previously protested against the plans for 250 new homes – as well as criticism from ward councillor Steve Allen who is also cabinet member for housing at the council.

He said: “Why have they suddenly magicked up this extra space for 300 homes? It’s a typical developers’ ploy. I’m conscious of the need for more homes in Peterborough to deal with the homeless crisis but it needs to be the right houses in the right places.”

He added if plans by the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority to build a relief road from the A47 parallel to the development are approved he would be “more minded to support the proposal”.

Eye residents have written into the council objecting to the plans. Complaints range from the “rat run” outside Eye CofE Primary School, to pressures on the school and GP surgery and the escalation from 250 to 300 homes.

Larkfleet said that more than 250 homes can be accommodated on the site and that a transport assessment “demonstrates that this development can be achieved without significant impacts on the local highway network”.