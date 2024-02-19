Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Fenland village could be left without a pub after plans to knock it down and replace it with housing were submitted to the council.

The application, received by Fenland District Council (FDC) this month, is for five three-bedroom homes to be built in place of the The Three Horseshoes pub on March Road in Turves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The village lies between Whittlesey and March. The next closest pub is over two-and-a-half miles away in Coates.

The Three Horseshoes, Turves

FDC is yet to determine the application. It has, though, previously approved two three-bedroom houses on the land north of the pub which planning agents Morton & Hall Consulting says are in the process of being built.

“Works have commenced on site and piles have been set for proposed foundations,” it says. “This is an extantant approval immediately adjacent this site and is in the ownership.”

It adds that the plans follow “considerable marketing of the public house”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FDC has, though, previously refused permission for two three-bedroom houses to be built on the land to the west of the pub which would involve demolishing its storeroom. These were refused in November 2018 and March 2019.

The latest application for the site has, so far, only received one representation, which is from a member of the public.

“I used to work and eat at this pub and it is a pillar of the community and much loved landmark with so much history,” it says. “It would be an absolute shame to lose such a landmark and piece of history. The building is one of a kind.”

The Three Horseshoes, which currently remains open, dates back to 1860 according to the WhatPub website.