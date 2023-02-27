Residents in West Deeping have set out their objections to the building of a proposed new quarry extension if the King Street Quarry in the village.

Plans have been put forward by the Breedon Group to dig a new 36-hectare quarry at East Field and land south of the A1175.

Concerned villagers and local councillors have voiced their concerns at plans though citing concerns about safety, quality of life and heritage assets.

A map of the location of the proposed quarry.

Resident Glenn Fuller said: “The continual development of quarries in the area for over 70 years has taken a grave toll on our community and our quality of life.

"It's not just about the perpetual and intrusive noise and dust pollution or the projected increase in quarry vehicle movements which will increase the danger of accidents on the already overburdened A1175. It’s also about the relentless cumulative impact of having all the quarries around us for years which shows a complete disregard for the health and well-being of our community.

He also raised concerns about the effects pollution could have on the wildlife of the area and the fact that the proposed quarry is planned to be situated on both sides of the ancient mill stream, which would permanently change the water-table and threaten Grade II listed watermills such as Molecey Mill, which has been around since the time of the Domesday Book.

He added: “West Deeping has already endured quarrying for over 70 years. Further developments will bring the quarry boundary even closer to the village, potentially within 25 metres of villager’s homes and gardens.

This will have a catastrophic impact on quality of life and if all plans are approved the quarry will continue into the 2040’s - a century of quarries. This is too much for any community to accept.

Breedon is hosting a community engagement meeting where is has said that it will provide an update on its current operations and future plans, with an opportunity for residents to listen and a presentation and ask questions.

