Criticism remains of revised plans for 99 new homes at former Peterborough health cenre
Plans have drawn objections from residents since they were first submitted.
Local residents have continued to criticise the controversial redevelopment of the former Gloucester Centre in Morpeth Close, Orton Longueville.
Earlier this month, fresh plans to turn the site of the former Psychological Wellbeing Service into 99 new homes were approved.
Plans were first submitted for 100 new homes in December 2020 and drew heavy criticism from Orton Longueville Parish Council over the density of development and the lack of green space that would be retained.
The parish council has now raised concerns over the demolition process of the original building.
A representative from the council has told the Peterborough Telegraph that they have complained to the council over what they believe to be breaches of a number of the conditions; relating to access, days and times of the demolition, adherence to Tree Protection Orders, adherence to bat maternity rousts and noise pollution.
The council have also said that they have also made various comments on issues such as layout.
At the time, the parish council said: “Residents and ourselves feel that the site would be best redesigned to accommodate sheltered housing with warden/special supervision for the elderly population of this area, or given the shortage of bungalows of “lifetime homes” be utilised for the disabled or aged population of this area.
“Even providing multiple occupancy properties for students at Peterborough’s new technical university.”
Homes England is seeking to develop the site close to Nene Parkway, which it bought from the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust, as part of a £20 million deal, which also included sites in Cambridge.