The creation of a new children’s home has been proposed in Ravensthorpe.

An application has been submitted by Rezume Care Management Consultants on behalf of Liberty Care Solutions to create a residential children’s home to support up to three young adults.

The house has five bedrooms, three will be used to accommodate the young adults, with the additional rooms being used for staff accommodation and an office.

Liberty House is currently being refurbished and will then be inspected by OFSTED, who will determine if the property and the company has the facilities, resources and capability to support young children.

The home would support up to three children between the ages of 9 and 18 displaying and presenting emotional, behavioural or learning difficulties.

The application states: “At Liberty House, we provide care that meets each child’s need and promotes their welfare respecting their protected characteristics, always including their assessed needs and personal preferences.

"Liberty House prides itself on being a child lead home; regarding the needs, views and wishes of children are considered and actioned upon. When decisions are to be made the children of Liberty House are included, to support them in knowing that they are valued and respected as an individual and that their opinions are listened too and respected.

"The young people at Liberty House are assigned key workers, they will have regular 1:1 sessions with their young person. A safe space where a trusting relationship where any issue, wishes, needs or fear can be expressed.”

