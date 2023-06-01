News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
ITV announce external review following Phillip Schofield’s exit
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Police provide update on deaths of boy (17) and girl (12) at beach
Madeleine McCann: ‘Number of items’ found at reservoir
Pirates of the Caribbean star dies
A Place In The Sun host Jonnie Irwin admitted to hospital

Craft and Artisan market to return to Peterborough

The market will return to Peterborough this weekend (June 3).
By Ben Jones
Published 1st Jun 2023, 12:23 BST- 1 min read

The city’s Craft and Artisan market will return this Saturday.

For one day, nine craft market stalls and six artisan market stalls will be in Cathedral Square.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Visitors can get their hands on a variety of handmade cosmetics, jewellery, gifts, clothing and more items.

Another of the popular Cathedral Square markets will be in town this Saturday (June 3).Another of the popular Cathedral Square markets will be in town this Saturday (June 3).
Another of the popular Cathedral Square markets will be in town this Saturday (June 3).
Most Popular

Choices of food will also include Indian street food, Yorkshire pudding wraps, Jamaican patties and a variety of sweet goods and puddings.

Cllr Steve Allen, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Housing and Communities for Peterborough City Council said: "This is another exciting way to spend a Saturday in Peterborough.

"Both the craft market and the artisan market were greatly received the last time they were here.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It’s a brilliant way for independent businesses to show residents their amazing products.

"I would encourage everyone to check out both markets, as there really is something for everyone.”

Related topics:PeterboroughMemberHousing