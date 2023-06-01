Craft and Artisan market to return to Peterborough
The city’s Craft and Artisan market will return this Saturday.
For one day, nine craft market stalls and six artisan market stalls will be in Cathedral Square.
Visitors can get their hands on a variety of handmade cosmetics, jewellery, gifts, clothing and more items.
Choices of food will also include Indian street food, Yorkshire pudding wraps, Jamaican patties and a variety of sweet goods and puddings.
Cllr Steve Allen, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Housing and Communities for Peterborough City Council said: "This is another exciting way to spend a Saturday in Peterborough.
"Both the craft market and the artisan market were greatly received the last time they were here.
"It’s a brilliant way for independent businesses to show residents their amazing products.
"I would encourage everyone to check out both markets, as there really is something for everyone.”