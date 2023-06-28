Councillors in Peterborough have sided with the objections of neighbouring businesses and voted against the recommendation of officers to reject a proposed new caravan storage site.

The city’s planning committee rejected the application of Beeston Wright Ltd to store caravans on a vacant plot at Cyrus Way, Cygnet Park in Hampton- next to the British Sugar headquarters- for a temporary period of three years.

Members of the planning committee took issue with the three-year period and ultimately voted unanimously to reject to application on the basis of LP16 that it would not contribute positively to the character and distinctiveness of the area and LP17 the risk of pollution, crime and impact on the amenity of neighbours.

A caravan storage facility has been rejected. defotoberg - stock.adobe.com.

Beeston Wright owns a second site on Club Way, that is currently used by two businesses, which councillors visited on a site visit on Friday (June 23).

Planning Chair Cllr Chris Harper described that site as a “complete tip, strewn rubbish” that helped left councillors minded to reject the application given that “it doesn’t bode well that they will be a responsible business.”

Prior to the matter being referred to the committee, several nearby business at Cygnet Park, as well as ward councillors Nicolle Moyo, John Howard and Mohammed Farooq submitted formal objections.

A British Sugar representative said: “The proposed use of land as external storage is out of character and has the potential to become an eyesore, harming the visual amenity of the area.

"While it is noted that the proposed use is for a temporary period of three years, there is no justification for causing harm to the visual amenity of the surrounding offices.

Freedom Homes Ltd stated: “The proposed use of the land is not within keeping of the surrounding area, which consists of modern office developments.

"Our business chose this location due to a certain prestige that we felt came with the area, among many other factors. Allowing a caravan storage site next door de-values our office location to the general public and thus, I feel it has the potential to harm our brand as a result.

